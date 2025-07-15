Vanya Steels Unveils Green Energy Initiative with 10 MW Captive Power Plant

Vanya Steels Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of A-One Steel Group, has announced a major investment of approximately Rs 100 crore to establish a state-of-the-art 10 MW captive power plant at its Koppal facility in Karnataka.

The project utilizes advanced Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (WHRB) technology to transform industrial waste heat into clean electricity. This marks a significant step forward in sustainable manufacturing for the region, as stated by the company.

Leveraging WHRB-based captive power, the plant will convert residual heat from the steelmaking process—energy that would otherwise be lost—into a reliable source of green power. This initiative is set to reduce grid electricity dependence, lower costs, and cut carbon emissions, furthering environmental and energy objectives. Scheduled to be operational by July 31, 2025, the plant will create 60 jobs, advancing the 'Make in India' mission. This will position it among Karnataka's foremost industrial-scale waste heat utilization projects in the steel industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)