Empowering Rural Energy: Uttar Pradesh's Gram-Urja Initiative Revolutionizes Sustainable Farming

Uttar Pradesh is taking strides toward rural energy independence with the launch of the Gram-Urja model, a government initiative designed to bolster energy self-sufficiency and employment opportunities in rural areas.

Official statements assert the project's central goal: to drastically cut domestic LPG use by 70% through biogas units and organic fertilizer production. Integrated with MGNREGA, these units will be accessible to farmers, offering dual benefits of cooking gas and improved soil fertility for farming. This endeavor aims to not only lower farming costs but also enhance productivity.

Further initiatives include building cattle sheds to supply dung for biogas production, creating a new revenue stream by selling produced slurry as fertilizer. Anurag Srivastava of the Uttar Pradesh Gauseva Commission stated that besides cutting household expenses, the project promotes environmental conservation. The government plans extensive biogas and fertilizer facilities across 43 cow shelters, amplifying resource access for organic farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)