India's Strategic Push for UAV Indigenisation

In a concerted effort to enhance India's technological independence, military chiefs, defence specialists, policymakers, and industry leaders will converge on July 16 to create a 'strategic roadmap' for the indigenisation of UAVs and C-UAS. The goal is to lessen dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) will host this pivotal workshop-cum-exhibition, particularly relevant in the wake of recent India-Pakistan skirmishes, such as Operation Sindoor. These events have underscored the strategic utility and operational prowess of UAVs and C-UAS technologies, proving their worth in live combat scenarios.

General Anil Chauhan will serve as the keynote speaker at the event, poised to highlight the indigenisation initiative as central to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The event aims to foster innovation and collaboration, reducing foreign dependency while boosting national security and cementing India's position as a leader in advanced military technologies.

