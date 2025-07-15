Left Menu

India's Strategic Push for UAV Indigenisation

Military leaders, experts, and industry representatives are set to gather to formulate a strategic indigenisation plan for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to reduce reliance on foreign components. The event aligns with India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and emphasizes national security and technological self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:54 IST
India's Strategic Push for UAV Indigenisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to enhance India's technological independence, military chiefs, defence specialists, policymakers, and industry leaders will converge on July 16 to create a 'strategic roadmap' for the indigenisation of UAVs and C-UAS. The goal is to lessen dependence on foreign suppliers for critical components.

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS) will host this pivotal workshop-cum-exhibition, particularly relevant in the wake of recent India-Pakistan skirmishes, such as Operation Sindoor. These events have underscored the strategic utility and operational prowess of UAVs and C-UAS technologies, proving their worth in live combat scenarios.

General Anil Chauhan will serve as the keynote speaker at the event, poised to highlight the indigenisation initiative as central to India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The event aims to foster innovation and collaboration, reducing foreign dependency while boosting national security and cementing India's position as a leader in advanced military technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025