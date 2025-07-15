Jyotiraditya Scindia fulfills Bihar's 34-year-old demand, approves appointment of postal superintendent in Buxar

In a significant development for Bihar's Buxar district, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday approved the appointment of a Postal Superintendent and issued orders for the establishment of a postal division in Buxar, fulfilling a 34-year-old demand. This decision is not only administratively crucial but also a testament to the patience, struggle, and leadership of the people of Buxar.

Notably, Buxar had been demanding its own Postal Superintendent since it became an independent district in 1991, separate from Bhojpur. Until now, residents had to visit Bhojpur (Ara) for postal-related grievances, administrative tasks, and policy procedures. Despite local citizens and organizations raising this issue for years, no concrete decision was taken. However, when this demand was presented to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, he took cognizance of the local population's problems and assured a swift solution.

The citizens of Buxar have expressed their deep gratitude to the Union Minister for this decision. They believe that the appointment of a Postal Superintendent will restore their dignity and facilitate better postal services. After years, they will now have direct control over postal services, for which they are thankful to the Minister. The Postal Superintendent will not only be the administrative head of the postal department but will also ensure the quality, transparency, and efficiency of local postal services.

With this appointment, postal services in Buxar are expected to become faster and more transparent. It will also lead to better monitoring of postal offices and employees, enhancing the reach and reliability of postal services in rural areas. The appointment of a Postal Superintendent in Buxar district is more than just an administrative decision; it is the fulfillment of public trust. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)