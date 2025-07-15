US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after June CPI data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday as a largely in-line consumer inflation report assuaged investor nerves about President Donald Trump's tariff-induced price pressures. A Labor Department report showed the consumer price index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in June, versus the 0.3% increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it stood at 2.7%, compared with an estimated 2.6% rise.

The core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, while expectations were for a 0.3% advance. Annually, it came in at 2.9%, versus an estimated 3% increase. At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 2 points, or 0%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 28.5 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 160.25 points, or 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)