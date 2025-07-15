Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after June CPI data

A Labor Department report showed the consumer price index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in June, versus the 0.3% increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it came in at 2.9%, versus an estimated 3% increase.

Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:11 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St futures extend gains after June CPI data

U.S. stock index futures extended gains on Tuesday as a largely in-line consumer inflation report assuaged investor nerves about President Donald Trump's tariff-induced price pressures. A Labor Department report showed the consumer price index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in June, versus the 0.3% increase forecast by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it stood at 2.7%, compared with an estimated 2.6% rise.

The core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy components, rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, while expectations were for a 0.3% advance. Annually, it came in at 2.9%, versus an estimated 3% increase. At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 2 points, or 0%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 28.5 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 160.25 points, or 0.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025