ICICI Lombard Q1 PAT up 29 pc to Rs 747 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:00 IST
ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Tuesday reported 29 per cent growth in profit after tax at Rs 747 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The private sector insurer had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 580 crore in the April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 6,083 crore during the June quarter FY26, from Rs 5,352 crore a year ago.

Gross written premium was higher at Rs 8,053 crore as against Rs 7,931 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of ICICI Lombard closed at Rs 2,001.05, down 0.97 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

