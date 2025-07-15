Lamtuf files draft IPO papers with Sebi

Lamtuf, an industrial laminates manufacturer, has filed preliminary papers with market regulator Sebi to seek approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO is a mix of fresh issue of 1 crore shares and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 20 lakh shares by promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the extent of Rs 60.43 crore will be used towards part financing the expansion of its existing manufacturing facility in Telangana, Rs 34 crore for funding working capital requirements and a portion will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Hyderabad-based Lamtuf is a vertically integrated manufacturer engaged in the production and sale of industrial laminates, shuttering films and composite materials.

Its key customers include High Volt Electricals, Sabar Industries, Technical Associates, Auto CNC and Bharat Bijlee.

It supplies its products to more than 23 customers in over 15 countries.

Lamtuf's revenue from operations increased by 8.97 per cent to Rs 185.54 crore in FY25 from Rs 170.28 crore in the preceding fiscal, and profit after tax rose 10.24 per cent to Rs 21.83 crore compared to Rs 19.80 crore a year ago.

Unistone Capital is the sole book-running lead manager, and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

