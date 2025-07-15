Army Hospital in Delhi Breaks New Ground with Rare Hear and Eye Surgeries

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi has successfully executed a rare and intricate hearing implant surgery on a 1.8-year-old girl plagued by Michel Aplasia. This condition involves an underdeveloped inner ear and a non-functional auditory nerve. The child, a soldier's daughter, marks a significant triumph for the medical team, according to official statements released on Tuesday.

A press note from the Army confirmed that Army Hospital R&R had performed an Auditory brainstem implant, a transformative procedure for individuals with dysfunctional auditory nerves. Achieving this milestone required the concerted efforts of specialized ENT surgeons, neurosurgeons, neuroanesthesiologists, and audiologists, alongside Padmashree Prof. Mohan Kameswaran and his team. This achievement positions the hospital among a select few in the nation.

This April, the hospital announced the integration of advanced technologies in its infrastructure, including the deployment of a 3D microscope for ocular surgery—a first for any Armed Forces medical institution in India. The Department of Ophthalmology achieved another landmark by conducting minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) employing a pioneering 3D visualization system. This advanced setup incorporates polarized 3D glasses and a 55-inch 4K ultra-HD screen, improving surgical efficiency and safety while enhancing surgeon and nurse satisfaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)