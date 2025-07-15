Left Menu

Execution Delayed: Diplomatic Endeavors Aim to Save Indian Nurse in Yemen

The execution of Indian nurse Nimisha Priya, scheduled for July 16 in Yemen, has been postponed due to the diplomatic efforts of the Indian government. Authorities are working to secure her release by negotiating a resolution, with ongoing talks among Indian and Yemeni officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:51 IST
BJP leader V Muraleedharan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The postponement of Nimisha Priya's execution has been welcomed by BJP leader V. Muraleedharan, who praised the Indian government's proactive role in seeking her release. The delay offers a crucial window for further diplomatic endeavors aimed at resolving the matter amicably.

Sources informed ANI that concerted efforts by Indian officials, including continuous dialogue with Yemeni jail authorities and the prosecutor's office, were instrumental in obtaining the postponement of the execution that was initially set for July 16, 2025.

Despite the complexities surrounding Priya's case, the Indian government remains committed to facilitating negotiations. With the Supreme Court's involvement, the focus is on attaining a mutually agreeable solution, thereby potentially preventing the enforcement of the death sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

