Left Menu

Healing on Stage: Ukrainian Veterans Find New Meaning in Theatre

Ukrainian war veterans, including the blinded soldier Andrii Onopriienko, find rehabilitation in acting. Despite severe injuries from Russia's ongoing war, these veterans participate in a Kyiv theatre group. Through this artistic endeavor, they navigate personal healing and transformation, symbolizing resilience amidst the prolonged conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:32 IST
Healing on Stage: Ukrainian Veterans Find New Meaning in Theatre
Ukrainian soldier

Ukrainian soldier Andrii Onopriienko faced a unique challenge when he began acting, having to memorize lines by sound due to blindness, an injury sustained during Russia's assault on Avdiivka in 2023.

Alongside fellow wounded veterans in a Kyiv theatrical group, Onopriienko discovered healing and purpose on stage, despite initial reluctance. This group, Veterans' Theatre, stages avant-garde performances that aid in veterans' rehabilitation and social reintegration.

These veterans' stories reflect the broader struggle across Ukraine, deeply scarred by war, and underscore a pursuit of new beginnings amidst adversity—proving life continues beyond severe injury.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India
2
Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

 India
4
Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperation

Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026