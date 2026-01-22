Healing on Stage: Ukrainian Veterans Find New Meaning in Theatre
Ukrainian war veterans, including the blinded soldier Andrii Onopriienko, find rehabilitation in acting. Despite severe injuries from Russia's ongoing war, these veterans participate in a Kyiv theatre group. Through this artistic endeavor, they navigate personal healing and transformation, symbolizing resilience amidst the prolonged conflict.
Ukrainian soldier Andrii Onopriienko faced a unique challenge when he began acting, having to memorize lines by sound due to blindness, an injury sustained during Russia's assault on Avdiivka in 2023.
Alongside fellow wounded veterans in a Kyiv theatrical group, Onopriienko discovered healing and purpose on stage, despite initial reluctance. This group, Veterans' Theatre, stages avant-garde performances that aid in veterans' rehabilitation and social reintegration.
These veterans' stories reflect the broader struggle across Ukraine, deeply scarred by war, and underscore a pursuit of new beginnings amidst adversity—proving life continues beyond severe injury.
