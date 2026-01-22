Healing on Stage: Ukrainian Veterans Find New Meaning in Theatre

Ukrainian soldier Andrii Onopriienko faced a unique challenge when he began acting, having to memorize lines by sound due to blindness, an injury sustained during Russia's assault on Avdiivka in 2023.

Alongside fellow wounded veterans in a Kyiv theatrical group, Onopriienko discovered healing and purpose on stage, despite initial reluctance. This group, Veterans' Theatre, stages avant-garde performances that aid in veterans' rehabilitation and social reintegration.

These veterans' stories reflect the broader struggle across Ukraine, deeply scarred by war, and underscore a pursuit of new beginnings amidst adversity—proving life continues beyond severe injury.

