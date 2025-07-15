Grand Mufti's Diplomatic Push Delays Execution of Kerala Nurse in Yemen

The Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram, has made a significant diplomatic intervention by speaking to Yemeni scholars in an attempt to delay the execution of Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala convicted of murder and facing execution. The cleric's efforts have reportedly contributed to a postponement of the execution, which was initially set to take place in July.

Sheikh Abubakr emphasized that his appeal was rooted not in religious considerations but in humanitarian ones, advocating for the acceptance of Diya or compensation, as an alternative to execution. He stressed that such gestures could ease communal tensions in India, where Hindus and Muslims coexist.

The case has captured significant attention, with Congress leader KC Venugopal acknowledging the various efforts to delay the execution, including those by the Indian government. The postponement has allowed more time for her family and Indian officials to negotiate a mutually acceptable resolution, amid sensitive diplomatic talks with Yemeni authorities.