Left Menu

Grand Mufti's Diplomatic Push Delays Execution of Kerala Nurse in Yemen

The Grand Mufti, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, has intervened to delay the execution of Nimisha Priya in Yemen. Through talks with Yemeni scholars and ongoing diplomatic efforts by the Indian government, the execution has been postponed, offering a window for negotiations over Diya compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:34 IST
Grand Mufti's Diplomatic Push Delays Execution of Kerala Nurse in Yemen
Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Grand Mufti of India, Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad Kanthapuram, has made a significant diplomatic intervention by speaking to Yemeni scholars in an attempt to delay the execution of Nimisha Priya, a 37-year-old nurse from Kerala convicted of murder and facing execution. The cleric's efforts have reportedly contributed to a postponement of the execution, which was initially set to take place in July.

Sheikh Abubakr emphasized that his appeal was rooted not in religious considerations but in humanitarian ones, advocating for the acceptance of Diya or compensation, as an alternative to execution. He stressed that such gestures could ease communal tensions in India, where Hindus and Muslims coexist.

The case has captured significant attention, with Congress leader KC Venugopal acknowledging the various efforts to delay the execution, including those by the Indian government. The postponement has allowed more time for her family and Indian officials to negotiate a mutually acceptable resolution, amid sensitive diplomatic talks with Yemeni authorities.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025