Uttarakhand's Tourism Strategy: Boosting Economy and Empowering Locals

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a virtual review on Tuesday of the Tourism Department's 'Game Changer Schemes', focusing on private investment, rural tourism promotion, and self-employment initiatives under the Tourism Policy-2023. Dhami underscored the importance of tourism for economic empowerment, job creation, and curbing migration, officials announced.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister advocated for bolstering winter tourism and improving infrastructure for visitors, emphasizing that the state's future depends on tourism-driven inclusive development. He highlighted the need to explore new tourist spots while evaluating the capacity of major destinations such as Mussoorie and Nainital.

Dhami pushed for acceleration of the 'Tracking Traction Centre Home-Stay Grant Scheme', aiming to engage more local families with home-stays, fostering self-employment around trekking routes. He also reviewed the 'Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Tourism Self-Employment Scheme', urging timely financial aid to young entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister called for immediate work on the master plan for 'Golju Corridor' and the development of Rudraprayag religious sites into an integrated tourist circuit. Additionally, he ordered an action plan for establishing Gangotri and Dhyanotthan as wellness hubs, part of the envisioned 'Spiritual Economic Zone'.

Dhami highlighted the schemes' role in empowering citizens, particularly women and youth, and directed transparent grant distribution and conversion of investments into tangible outcomes. Successes shared during the review included funding of Rs 50 crore to nearly 1,085 beneficiaries under the 'Deen Dayal Upadhyay Griha Awas Yojana'.

The meeting also noted the implementation of a 'Tourism Entrepreneur Incentive Scheme' to attract large projects and support local investors. The focus remains on identifying new tourism potentials through initiatives like the 'Vibrant Village Scheme' in border areas and Panchayat-level 'Tourism Village' development. Key officials, including Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, participated in the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)