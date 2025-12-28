Left Menu

Sikkim's Winter Tourism Boom Brings Full House and New Challenges

Tourist arrivals in Sikkim are surging during the winter season, with popular destinations reaching near-capacity occupancy. North Sikkim's Lachung is fully booked, while Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake remain closed. The surge is partly due to increased interest in bike adventure tourism and recent snowfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:25 IST
Sikkim's Winter Tourism Boom Brings Full House and New Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim is experiencing a winter tourism boom as popular destinations report near-capacity occupancy, according to officials on Sunday.

Hotels and homestays in areas such as Lachung are fully booked, though Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake remain off-limits to visitors since June. East Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, and Zuluk have seen heavy foot traffic since December 22.

The influx of tourists, fueled by increased interest in bike adventure tourism and continuous snowfall, has led to a shortage of accommodations and bikes, officials said. They urged visitors to confirm bookings before heading to North Sikkim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

Amit Shah Rallies BJP in West Bengal Ahead of Crucial Assembly Polls

 India
2
Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

Doctors on Strike: A Call for Justice and Security

 India
3
Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative Scrutiny

Delhi Winter Session: A Platform for Public Accountability and Legislative S...

 India
4
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025