Sikkim's Winter Tourism Boom Brings Full House and New Challenges
Tourist arrivals in Sikkim are surging during the winter season, with popular destinations reaching near-capacity occupancy. North Sikkim's Lachung is fully booked, while Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake remain closed. The surge is partly due to increased interest in bike adventure tourism and recent snowfall.
Updated: 28-12-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Sikkim is experiencing a winter tourism boom as popular destinations report near-capacity occupancy, according to officials on Sunday.
Hotels and homestays in areas such as Lachung are fully booked, though Lachen and Gurudongmar Lake remain off-limits to visitors since June. East Sikkim's Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, and Zuluk have seen heavy foot traffic since December 22.
The influx of tourists, fueled by increased interest in bike adventure tourism and continuous snowfall, has led to a shortage of accommodations and bikes, officials said. They urged visitors to confirm bookings before heading to North Sikkim.
