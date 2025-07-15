Congress MLA's Son in Legal Turmoil for Alleged Attempted Murder of Police Constable

A Congress MLA's son is embroiled in a criminal case after allegedly trying to run over a police constable during a late-night patrol near a bus stand in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district. The incident took place on the night of July 12-13 and was captured on CCTV, revealing a black SUV speeding toward two constables before colliding with an electric pole. Fortunately, the police personnel managed to evade harm by leaping aside but sustained minor injuries.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas provided details of the event and confirmed that a case has been lodged under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for attempted murder and Section 84 for causing damage to public property. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the accused driver.

In a statement, Mahesh Patel, husband of Congress MLA Sena Patel, acknowledged that their son drove the vehicle involved but insisted there was no intent to harm the police. He contended that the collision with the pole was accidental and accused political forces of influencing the serious charge of attempted murder. Patel plans to appeal to the High Court to have the charges revoked, arguing that CCTV evidence supports their claim of innocence.

(With inputs from agencies.)