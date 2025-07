China's Drive for Industrial Modernization

China is significantly enhancing its industrial modernization process, a move poised to bolster global industry and supply chain networks, according to Vice Premier He Lifeng. This announcement was made during the opening address at a supply chain expo held in Beijing on Wednesday.

The country's comprehensive approach aims to elevate its industrial capabilities and boost economic resilience. By stepping up efforts in various sectors, China seeks to create enduring impacts on global markets.

In addition to these industrial advances, China is also prioritizing efforts to increase consumer spending within its domestic market. This dual strategy highlights China's commitment to sustaining robust economic growth and ensuring a balanced development outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)