Left Menu

Crypto Legislative Standoff: House Divisions Stall Key Bills

A series of crucial crypto-currency bills stalled in the House due to bipartisan opposition. President Trump intervened, aiming to pass the legislation. The bills aim to regulate stablecoins and the larger crypto market structure. The legislation faced delays due to disagreements on procedural processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 09:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 09:18 IST
Crypto Legislative Standoff: House Divisions Stall Key Bills
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The anticipated passage of a trio of crucial crypto-currency bills hit a snag in the House as a coalition of Republicans sided with Democrats, stalling the debate and voting process. The legislative standstill distinctly holds back President Trump's ambitious plans to position the US as the global 'crypto capital.'

Amidst procedural complications, Trump met with Republicans at the White House, expressing optimism that the bills would be back on the agenda sooner rather than later. Trump announced via social media that he expected a procedural vote to occur on Wednesday, signaling a move to resolve the impasse.

The delay impacts key legislative pieces, including the regulation of stablecoins and the broader crypto market, with the controversy chiefly centered around whether to package all bills together or vote on them individually. In the backdrop, concerns linger over potential conflicts of interest, considering the Trump family's crypto investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025