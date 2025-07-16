HDFC Bank Poised for Growth with Bonus Shares and Special Dividends
HDFC Bank's board meeting on July 19 will discuss issuing bonus shares and a special interim dividend after a successful financial year. The bank's CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, confidently announced plans to outperform the industry's growth. Share prices rose following this optimistic outlook and previous performance success.
HDFC Bank is set to make significant decisions as its board convenes on July 19 to discuss the issuance of bonus shares and a special interim dividend. This announcement, revealed by the bank on Wednesday, positively impacted shares, which rose by 1.33% to hit a high of Rs 2,021.90 in morning trading, following the BSE declaration.
During the upcoming meeting, the board is set to finalize the financial results for the first fiscal quarter, alongside the proposal to declare a special dividend for the fiscal year 2025-26, contingent on shareholder approval. This step reflects HDFC Bank's commitment to rewarding its stakeholders amid continued growth, as reported in a regulatory filing.
In the annual report for the fiscal year 2025, CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan expressed confidence in maintaining and exceeding industry growth in loan advances over the next two years. With a net profit increase of 10.7% amounting to Rs 67,347.4 crore and a balance sheet expansion of over 8% to exceed Rs 39.10 lakh crore, HDFC Bank's ascension remains evident.
