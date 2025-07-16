Thoothukudi: A Flamingo Oasis Amidst Monsoon Showers

In an enchanting spectacle of nature, greater flamingos, known for their striking pink plumage, have once again graced Thoothukudi's landscape during this monsoon season. The migratory birds have arrived from Africa, southern Asia, the Middle East, and southern Europe, drawn by the region's rich resources and suitable breeding conditions.

This year, consistent rains have filled the White Lotus Pond in Srivaikuntam Kasba, providing a thriving habitat with an abundance of fish and insects that serve as a perfect food source. Alongside the flamingos, painted storks have appeared in significant numbers, taking full advantage of the pond as a bountiful feeding ground.

Thoothukudi's salt pans, extending along the coastal stretches, offer ideal feeding conditions for flamingos from October to March. These wading birds migrate in response to food availability and environmental factors, a phenomenon observed at other locations such as Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake and Navi Mumbai, where their vibrant hues transform the landscape into picturesque ecosystems.

