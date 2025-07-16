Left Menu

Trichy Inaugurates New Bus Terminal as Deputy CM Champions Public Service Access Across Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Minister unveils Trichy's new air-conditioned bus terminus, emphasizing accessibility without additional charges. Parallelly, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin spearheads the 'Ungaludan Stalin' initiative, launching camps for public service access, reinforcing DMK's commitment to public welfare amid political challenges.

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru (Photo/ANI).
On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu's Municipal Administration Minister, KN Nehru, inaugurated the Kalaignar Dr M. Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminal in Trichy, marking the operational launch of the city's all-new air-conditioned bus facility. The minister assured that all fundamental amenities are included and public transportation fares will remain unchanged.

Nehru emphasized that the current Central and Chathiram bus termini will continue to function, seamlessly connecting to the Panjappur site through city buses without fare modifications. The terminal also features spaces for omnibuses, enhancing connectivity within Trichy.

In parallel efforts, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched camp initiatives in the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency under the 'Ungaludan Stalin' scheme. Designed to improve governmental outreach, these camps aim to deliver services to residents, launching with a focus on women's rights programs and extending various essential services.

Stalin's initiative seeks to resolve citizen issues promptly within 45 days, intending to strengthen public trust in the government. Highlighting the DMK-led alliance, Stalin underscored the party's united stance against external political influences, referencing challenges from national-level parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

