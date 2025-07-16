Top Telangana Engineer Nabbed in Massive Corruption Scandal

In a major crackdown on corruption, the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau has apprehended C Muralidhar Rao, the erstwhile Engineer-in-Chief of the Telangana Irrigation Department. This action follows allegations of accumulating wealth through nefarious means during his tenure.

Officials from ACB executed extensive searches at multiple locations tied to Rao, uncovering a wealth of assets. The list includes a villa in Kondapur, numerous flats in prominent areas such as Banjara Hills and Yousuf Guda, and two commercial buildings spread over Hyderabad and Karim Nagar. Additionally, properties like a solar power project, substantial agricultural land, and prime residential plots were seized. High-value assets, such as a Mercedes-Benz and gold ornaments, were also discovered.

The investigation suggests Rao misused his official position to amass these movable and immovable properties, with their market value potentially exceeding official appraisals. Following his arrest, Rao has been placed in judicial custody as further inquiries proceed, officials confirmed.

