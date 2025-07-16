Left Menu

China's Continued Support for Iran's Sovereignty and Diplomacy

Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed China's support for Iran's sovereignty and diplomatic efforts. China values Iran's decision against nuclear weapons and its right to use nuclear energy peacefully. Beijing aims to help resolve the nuclear issue and maintain Middle East stability.

China's Continued Support for Iran's Sovereignty and Diplomacy
China has reiterated its support for Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, standing against what it perceives as power politics and bullying, a message conveyed by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

In this discussion, Wang emphasized China's recognition of Iran's commitment to not developing nuclear weapons and respecting its rights to use nuclear energy peacefully, as detailed in a ministry readout.

Beijing's stance is to keep playing a constructive role in resolving Iran's nuclear challenges and in sustaining Middle Eastern stability, acknowledging Tehran's diplomatic peace efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

