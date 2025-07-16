China's Continued Support for Iran's Sovereignty and Diplomacy

China has reiterated its support for Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity, standing against what it perceives as power politics and bullying, a message conveyed by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday.

In this discussion, Wang emphasized China's recognition of Iran's commitment to not developing nuclear weapons and respecting its rights to use nuclear energy peacefully, as detailed in a ministry readout.

Beijing's stance is to keep playing a constructive role in resolving Iran's nuclear challenges and in sustaining Middle Eastern stability, acknowledging Tehran's diplomatic peace efforts.

