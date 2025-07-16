Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Pushes for Robust Sports Infrastructure in Delhi Meet

During his visit to New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss enhancing sports infrastructure. He advocated for sports authority centers, a badminton hub, and numerous infrastructure projects. Naidu seeks funding for multi-sports complexes and new Khelo India Centres, boosting the state's sports ecosystem.

Updated: 16-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:50 IST
CM Chandrababu Naidu meets Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In an effort to bolster sports infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi. During the meeting, they discussed key initiatives, including the establishment of Sports Authority training centers in Tirupati and crafting a strong sports ecosystem across the state, as highlighted in a press release.

Chief Minister Naidu also presented plans for a National Water Sports Training Hub in Amaravati, emphasizing proposals for water sports centers along the Krishna River. Additionally, he advocated for National Centres of Excellence in Nagarjuna University and Kakinada, along with infrastructure projects under the Khelo India scheme across various cities.

CM Naidu called for financial support totaling ₹538 crore to develop sports facilities and proposed new Khelo India Centres to cultivate district-level talent. He thanked Union Minister Mandaviya for considering the state for the 2025 Khelo India Martial Arts Games, which will be held in top-tier venues across major cities.

