Crime Surge in Patna: BJP Leader's Murder Sparks Political Uproar

Bihar police suspended a Gandhi Maidan SHO following businessman Gopal Khemka's murder, intensifying attacks on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Meanwhile, another shooting victim, Vikram Jha, was killed in Patna, intensifying political discourse on security and governance issues in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar police have suspended Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar from Gandhi Maidan in connection with the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, official sources confirmed on Wednesday. Inspector General Jitendra Rana cited negligence of duty in the high-profile case as the reason for Kumar's suspension.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has vehemently criticized the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government following the murder, questioning the administration's willingness to accept responsibility and address security lapses. Yadav highlighted the grim reality faced by the BJP, stating, 'And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom?'

The situation in Patna took a grim turn as news emerged of another shooting involving Vikram Jha, a grocery store owner, who succumbed to his injuries after being shot by an unidentified assailant. SP Patna East Parichay Kumar stated that initial investigations show no signs of robbery, with the motive for the murder still unclear.

