Father's Fight for Justice: Harrowing Case Sparks Outrage in Odisha

In a tragic case, a 20-year-old student self-immolated following alleged sexual harassment by her teacher. Her father vows justice, urging government reforms. Protests have erupted, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal demanding a judicial inquiry and intensified action against implicated parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:05 IST
Father of the victim (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a case that has provoked widespread outrage, the father of a 20-year-old student who self-immolated herself over alleged sexual harassment by a teacher has vowed relentless pursuit of justice. Despite prior complaints, the victim was reportedly ignored by authorities, prompting her irreversible decision.

Public dissatisfaction has surged, with the opposition Biju Janata Dal mobilizing protests and demanding the Odisha government launch a judicial inquiry. The party's Vice President, Debi Prasad Mishra, criticized the current administration's perceived inaction, calling for accountability and urging those responsible to resign.

Following these developments, clashes have erupted on the streets, with police using water cannons to disperse demonstrators. As the case unfolds, the demand for policy reforms and stricter hiring practices continues to intensify, with eyes on leadership to prevent future tragedies.

