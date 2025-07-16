Left Menu

Russia Escalates Assault: Ukrainian Cities Under Siege

Russia launched extensive drone and missile attacks on various Ukrainian cities, targeting energy infrastructure and injuring at least 15 people. The attacks primarily focused on Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia, causing power outages for thousands. Ukraine's air defense intercepted many drones, but multiple targets were struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:59 IST
Russia unleashed a significant wave of drone and missile assaults on Ukrainian cities overnight, focusing on energy infrastructure and injuring at least 15 individuals, Ukrainian authorities reported on Wednesday. The multi-faceted attack underscores the ongoing tension between the two nations.

According to Ukraine's air force, approximately 400 drones and one ballistic missile targeted Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Vinnytsia, three cities strategically spread across the country. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, which disrupted power for 80,000 families in Kryvyi Rih and its vicinity.

Drones struck Polish wood flooring company Barlinek Group's factory in Vinnytsia, and officials reported injuries across different regions. The attacks were noted by U.S. President Donald Trump when justifying enhanced military support to Ukraine, emphasizing a need for stronger air defenses against Russian aggression.

