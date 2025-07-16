Morgan Stanley Triumphs Amid Market Turbulence

Morgan Stanley witnessed a significant profit increase as market volatility benefited its trading desk, mirroring positive results from other Wall Street firms in the second quarter.

Market fluctuations driven by U.S. tariff announcements caused investors to reposition portfolios and hedge risks, boosting Morgan Stanley's trading business revenue, particularly in equities and fixed income.

Institutional Securities achieved $7.6 billion in revenue, showing strength across operations. As deal-making rallied, investment banking fees boosted further with strong advisory roles in major transactions despite a slight dip in investment banking revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)