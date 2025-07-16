Left Menu

Shri Subhankar Sen Takes Helm as BPCL's New Director of Marketing

Shri Subhankar Sen has been appointed as the Director of Marketing for Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). With over three decades of experience, Sen aims to drive strategic transformation, focusing on innovation, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth, while advancing BPCL's role in India's clean mobility agenda.

Shri Subhankar Sen has officially assumed the role of Director of Marketing at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), marking a significant milestone for the company. As a seasoned veteran of BPCL, Sen brings over 30 years of experience to the role, aiming to foster innovation, customer-focused initiatives, and sustainable growth.

Throughout his tenure at BPCL, Sen has been pivotal in transforming the retail and lubricants sectors. As the Business Head for Retail (West), he revolutionized BPCL's retail operations, introducing digital-first initiatives and modernizing fueling stations with new-age formats. He also expanded the MAK Lubricants brand throughout India and internationally, further aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Sen's leadership extends into BPCL's clean mobility initiatives, particularly in advancing the electric vehicle ecosystem. He has overseen significant projects like Doorstep Diesel Delivery and eDrive initiatives. His appointment as Director of Marketing comes at a critical time as BPCL accelerates its efforts towards a digitally-enabled, sustainable future.

