Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: A Transformative Step for Indian Agriculture

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, an ambitious ₹24,000 crore scheme designed to boost agricultural productivity across 100 districts over six years. Targeting approximately 1.7 crore farmers, the initiative seeks to foster crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices.

The program aims to dovetail 36 existing schemes from 11 departments along with local, state, and private partnerships. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Information & Broadcasting Minister, highlighted its potential to spur rural development, increase crop yield, and drive economic self-reliance.

Key performance metrics will track the scheme's progress, with national committees overseeing implementation. Notable figures like Anish Shah, CEO of Mahindra Group, have lauded the initiative as a transformative step for grassroots agriculture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)