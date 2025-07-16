Left Menu

Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: A Transformative Step for Indian Agriculture

The Indian government has launched the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, a ₹24,000 crore initiative aimed at improving agricultural productivity in 100 districts over six years. The scheme will enhance crop diversification, sustainable practices, and local livelihood while converging multiple existing programs for maximum effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:59 IST
Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana: A Transformative Step for Indian Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has greenlit the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana, an ambitious ₹24,000 crore scheme designed to boost agricultural productivity across 100 districts over six years. Targeting approximately 1.7 crore farmers, the initiative seeks to foster crop diversification and sustainable agricultural practices.

The program aims to dovetail 36 existing schemes from 11 departments along with local, state, and private partnerships. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Information & Broadcasting Minister, highlighted its potential to spur rural development, increase crop yield, and drive economic self-reliance.

Key performance metrics will track the scheme's progress, with national committees overseeing implementation. Notable figures like Anish Shah, CEO of Mahindra Group, have lauded the initiative as a transformative step for grassroots agriculture in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025