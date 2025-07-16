Left Menu

Kolkata Police Dispels Durga Puja Crowd Control Misconceptions

The Kolkata Police clarified that no restrictions were imposed on Durga Puja 2025 celebrations following social media misinformation. The police stressed that crowd management plans are precautionary, ensuring public safety. Citizens were urged to verify information from official sources to prevent the spread of false news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:18 IST
Kolkata Police (Photo/@KolkataPolice). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Police issued a public advisory on Wednesday, dispelling misinformation about the impending Durga Puja celebrations in 2025. They clarified that there were no directives to halt or restrict the festival activities amid rumors circulating on social media about crowd control measures.

In a post on X, the Kolkata Police highlighted that misinformation concerning crowd management during the festival was spreading. They asserted that while plans for crowd circulation at high-footfall pandals are in place to prevent emergency situations, these should not be confused with restrictions on religious or cultural activities. The public was urged to verify information from official sources before sharing online content.

Meanwhile, tensions arose in Kolkata's New Alipore, where the local truck owners' association accused police of causing damage to trucks without prior notice over parking issues. The incident resulted in the suspension of three personnel, as confirmed by Kolkata Police. Pankaj Kumar, head of the association, criticized the police for their handling of the situation, which he claimed lacked proper communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

