Lalit Modi Apologizes Over 'Fugitives' Comment in Social Media Gaffe

IPL founder Lalit Modi apologized for a social media video where he and Vijay Mallya were identifed as India's top fugitives. Modi emphasized that his comments were misconstrued, expressing regret if the Indian government was offended. Both Modi and Mallya face financial legal charges in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London/Newdelhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:35 IST
Lalit Modi

In an unexpected turn, Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), issued an apology on social media after referring to himself and businessman Vijay Mallya as India's 'two biggest fugitives.' The comments, stemming from a now-deleted video of Mallya's 70th birthday celebration in London, caused an uproar.

Modi took to X to clarify his statement, emphasizing it was misconstrued and not intended as it was perceived, particularly by the Indian government. 'I apologize if I have hurt anyone's feelings,' Modi expressed, extending his deepest apologies to all involved.

This apology surfaces amid India's ongoing effort to extradite economic fugitives, including Modi and Mallya, to face charges of financial impropriety. Both have denied wrongdoing, with Mallya embroiled in long-standing legal disputes linked to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

