Lalit Modi Apologizes Over 'Fugitives' Comment in Social Media Gaffe

In an unexpected turn, Lalit Modi, the founding commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), issued an apology on social media after referring to himself and businessman Vijay Mallya as India's 'two biggest fugitives.' The comments, stemming from a now-deleted video of Mallya's 70th birthday celebration in London, caused an uproar.

Modi took to X to clarify his statement, emphasizing it was misconstrued and not intended as it was perceived, particularly by the Indian government. 'I apologize if I have hurt anyone's feelings,' Modi expressed, extending his deepest apologies to all involved.

This apology surfaces amid India's ongoing effort to extradite economic fugitives, including Modi and Mallya, to face charges of financial impropriety. Both have denied wrongdoing, with Mallya embroiled in long-standing legal disputes linked to the defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)