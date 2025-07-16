India-Singapore Payment Revolution: UPI-PayNow Expands Network
NPCI International Payments has expanded the UPI-PayNow linkage between India and Singapore by adding 13 more Indian banks. This enhancement will enable users to remit funds more conveniently, benefiting the Indian diaspora in Singapore. The service is expected to go live on July 17, 2025.
NPCI International Payments has announced a significant expansion of its UPI-PayNow real-time payment linkage between India and Singapore, incorporating 13 additional Indian banks into the system.
Set to become operational on July 17, 2025, this enhancement means users in both countries can now remit funds more easily to a broader range of banks. The network now includes a total of 19 Indian banks, facilitating greater accessibility and convenience in cross-border transactions.
Launched as a collaboration between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the UPI-PayNow service enables real-time fund transfers, providing the Indian diaspora in Singapore, including workers and students, with a seamless digital payment option for everyday remittances.
