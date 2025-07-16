Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Haryana SIT Over Broadened Probe Against Professor

The Supreme Court questioned the Haryana SIT for expanding its investigation against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, originally focused on his social media posts. The bench directed the SIT to conclude the probe within four weeks, reminding them to adhere to their original scope.

16-07-2025
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court scrutinized the actions of the Haryana Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday, highlighting concerns about its expanded investigation into two FIRs lodged against Ali Khan Mahmudabad, an Ashoka University professor. Initially formed to focus on social media posts, the SIT is now accused of misdirecting its efforts.

A bench comprised of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi questioned why the SIT had seized Mahmudabad's devices and inquired about his international travels. The court reminded the SIT to limit the investigation's scope to his posts, as per a prior directive. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, defending Mahmudabad, argued against repetitive summonses, noting his cooperation.

The bench instructed the SIT to finalize their investigation within a month, urging compliance with conditions of interim bail that only restrict social media comments on pertinent legal issues. Mahmudabad, detained over disparaging remarks about Operation Sindoor, faces allegations of undermining national unity.

