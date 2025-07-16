Karnataka Asserts Industrial Commitment Amid Aerospace Controversy
Karnataka's Minister for Industries, M B Patil, affirmed the state's commitment to retaining aerospace and other industries, countering Andhra Pradesh's bid to attract them. Patil emphasized the importance of Karnataka's existing industrial ecosystem and assured no industry would leave due to land issues, highlighting a comprehensive infrastructure plan.
Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, reaffirmed the state's resolve to retain its industrial footprint, addressing recent overtures from Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh to move an aerospace park from Karnataka. Speaking at the KPCC office, Patil assured that the state's industrial sector would remain robust.
Patil firmly stated that Karnataka, contributing 65% to the national aerospace and defence industry, offers an unmatched ecosystem crucial for industries beyond land availability. He responded emphatically to Lokesh's invitation for aerospace industries to relocate, donning a confident stance against any potential industrial exit.
Highlighting a Rs 3,600 crore infrastructure plan, Patil declared that Karnataka is equipped not only for aerospace but also for AI, deep tech, and IT sectors, with ample resources and infrastructure. Responding to political criticism, he maintained that state interests would always take precedence, ensuring comprehensive support for industrial growth.
