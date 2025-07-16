Maoists' Decline: Security Forces Tighten Grip in Bastar

In a significant development in the fight against Maoism, Bastar Inspector General (IG) P Sundarraj revealed on Wednesday that a total of 281 Maoist cadres, including top leaders, have been killed over the past year. Continued efforts by local security forces and central paramilitary units have intensified the crackdown on the banned CPI Maoist group.

According to IG Sundarraj, the stronghold of Maoists in the region is diminishing, pushing the CPI Maoist group towards the brink of elimination. "The past year has seen 281 Maoist cadres neutralized, signaling that the sustained actions of security forces have dealt a severe blow to the Maoist organizations," he added. The shrinking influence and manpower are expected to lead to the group's complete eradication in the future.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, also commented on the declining Naxalite presence, asserting that Naxalism is nearing its end in the state. During a visit from children of the Naxal-hit Sukma district, CM Sai emphasized the strength of security forces and the benefits of a coordinated government effort. The Chief Minister echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to eliminate Naxalism across India by 2026, highlighting the impact of strategic initiatives like the Niyad Nellanar Scheme in transforming affected regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)