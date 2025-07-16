Left Menu

Haryana's Fertiliser Revolution: Online Ordering for Farmers

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana announced efforts to ensure farmers' access to fertilisers, affirming an absence of shortages. Fertiliser sales are set to go online soon. DAP and urea fertilisers are imported and distributed across the state, while societies and dealers maintain stock for accessibility.

Chandigarh | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:05 IST
  Country:
  • India

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana declared a strengthened commitment to the welfare of farmers on Wednesday, emphasizing no current shortages in fertiliser supplies across the state.

In a speech in Yamunanagar, Rana highlighted his continuous dialogue with farmers, ensuring that administrative measures are in place to facilitate fertiliser availability for those in necessity.

Rana disclosed that online fertiliser sales would soon be implemented, allowing farmers to order based on land details via a designated portal. DAP and urea fertilisers are being imported daily for distribution across multiple Haryana districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

