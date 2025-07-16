Haryana's Fertiliser Revolution: Online Ordering for Farmers

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana declared a strengthened commitment to the welfare of farmers on Wednesday, emphasizing no current shortages in fertiliser supplies across the state.

In a speech in Yamunanagar, Rana highlighted his continuous dialogue with farmers, ensuring that administrative measures are in place to facilitate fertiliser availability for those in necessity.

Rana disclosed that online fertiliser sales would soon be implemented, allowing farmers to order based on land details via a designated portal. DAP and urea fertilisers are being imported daily for distribution across multiple Haryana districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)