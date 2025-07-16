Left Menu

Market Turbulence: Wall Street Wobbles Amid Fed Chair Speculation

Global markets experienced volatility as rumors swirled about President Trump's potential firing of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Despite Trump's denial, investor reactions varied, causing fluctuations in treasury yields, stocks, and commodities. U.S. producer prices remained unchanged, further influencing economic insights amidst ongoing tariff impacts.

Updated: 16-07-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 22:13 IST
Global markets faced a tumultuous day as speculation rose about President Donald Trump potentially dismissing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Despite Trump categorically denying the rumors, the report stoked investor anxiety, resulting in substantial fluctuations in the financial landscape.

U.S. treasury yields experienced notable drops, while stock indices showed mixed reactions after the rumors circulated. The Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a minor uptick, whereas the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recorded slight declines, showcasing the market's fragile response to conflicting reports.

Meanwhile, economic data revealed that U.S. producer prices held steady, unexpectedly unchanged, stirring discussions about the broader impacts of tariffs on inflation. Amid this backdrop, oil prices dipped, while gold prices surged, buoyed by its safe-haven appeal and ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

