Empowering Ayush: A Collaborative Push for SME Growth

The Ayush Export Promotion Council (AYUSHEXCIL), in partnership with Rastriya Ayurved Vidyapeeth and the Ministry of AYUSH, hosted an interactive session aimed at fostering SME growth within the Ayush industry. High-profile attendees included Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, S.C.L. DAS, Secretary of MSME, and Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya, Adviser at the Ministry of Ayush.

Dr. Kousthubha Upadhyaya emphasized the critical role of MSMEs in the Ayush sector. Anuja Bapat from the Ministry of MSME presented various support schemes for Ayush-focused enterprises. Meanwhile, Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Kumar Dadhich discussed Sea Buckthorn's prospects, and Ms. Ritu Sain explored state-level investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh relevant to the Ayush industry.

Both Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha and SCL Das highlighted the necessity of improving quality standards and scalability in the Ayush sector. They articulated a shared vision for leveraging MSME opportunities to drive sustainable growth and innovation. In a related context, Dr. Jitendra Singh addressed Doctors' Day attendees, urging a revival of the doctor-patient trust embodied by Dr. B.C. Roy.

(With inputs from agencies.)