Hinduja Group Eyes Major Investments in Uttar Pradesh's EV and Energy Sectors
Hinduja Group is set to invest in Uttar Pradesh's key sectors like electric vehicles and renewable energy, exploring strategic partnerships. Senior representatives, including SK Chaddha and Ravi Chawla, discussed opportunities in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. Various companies highlighted their expansion plans and innovations.
- Country:
- India
The Hinduja Group is demonstrating a significant interest in investing across key sectors within Uttar Pradesh, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, and banking. This was announced following a high-level investment review meeting held at the Invest UP office, led by state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.
The discussions centered around potential strategic partnerships and investment opportunities. Notably, Ashok Leyland emphasized the swift completion of its electric bus manufacturing facility in Lucknow, intended to begin operations shortly. The licensing of additional land was also requested to aid future growth initiatives.
IndusInd Bank illustrated its expanding presence throughout the state, boasting an extensive network of branches and ATMs, underscoring its commitment to enhancing financial inclusion. Meanwhile, Gulf Oil showcased its EV charging infrastructure capabilities, proposing a robust network to support Uttar Pradesh's development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surge in IREDA's Loan Sanctions Fuels Renewable Energy Growth
CleanMax and Toyota Tsusho India Team Up for Renewable Energy Push
KPI Green Energy sets up SPV to focus on renewable energy
Madhya Pradesh Leaders Forge Ahead with Renewable Energy Agenda in Delhi Meetings
Catalyzing India's Green Shift: A Look at the IVCA Renewable Energy Summit 2025