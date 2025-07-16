Hinduja Group Eyes Major Investments in Uttar Pradesh's EV and Energy Sectors

The Hinduja Group is demonstrating a significant interest in investing across key sectors within Uttar Pradesh, including electric vehicles, renewable energy, and banking. This was announced following a high-level investment review meeting held at the Invest UP office, led by state Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh.

The discussions centered around potential strategic partnerships and investment opportunities. Notably, Ashok Leyland emphasized the swift completion of its electric bus manufacturing facility in Lucknow, intended to begin operations shortly. The licensing of additional land was also requested to aid future growth initiatives.

IndusInd Bank illustrated its expanding presence throughout the state, boasting an extensive network of branches and ATMs, underscoring its commitment to enhancing financial inclusion. Meanwhile, Gulf Oil showcased its EV charging infrastructure capabilities, proposing a robust network to support Uttar Pradesh's development.

