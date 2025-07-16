BJP MLA Criticizes Politicization of Balasore Student's Tragic Death

In a stern rebuke, BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta lambasted the political maneuvering surrounding the tragic self-immolation of a student in Balasore, asserting swift action by the Odisha government post-incident. Dutta, addressing ANI, expressed dismay over calls for a Balasore bandh and criticized perceived insincerity from opposing groups.

The legislator further took aim at political adversaries, noting Congress and BJD's prolonged leadership terms featuring unresolved cases. He questioned the efficacy of previous governance in dealing with similar issues, contrasting them with current efforts to address such incidents promptly.

Dutta voiced strong concerns about the college's internal complaints mechanism, which allegedly ignored the victim's pleas for help prior to her death, following harassment by her department's head. Despite raising her case with the college principal, her complaints went unheeded, culminating in the tragic event that transpired at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College. The student's death was confirmed by AIIMS Bhubaneswar, prompting calls for comprehensive investigations.