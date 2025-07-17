Left Menu

Global Markets React: Powell's Position Sparks Financial Fluctuations

Markets reacted to uncertainty over Federal Reserve Chair Powell's position. A Bloomberg report suggested Trump might oust Powell, causing market volatility. However, Trump later contradicted these claims, stabilizing markets slightly. Key concerns include inflation, tariffs, and the Fed's independence. Equities, currencies, and commodities experienced fluctuations amidst these developments.

Updated: 17-07-2025 02:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 02:32 IST
Equity indexes made minor gains on Wednesday after fluctuating throughout the session due to uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's position. Earlier reports suggested President Trump might remove Powell, triggering volatility in stocks and currencies.

Investor sentiment steadied after Trump denied plans to oust Powell, though he criticized the Fed chief, reflecting ongoing tensions. Analysts expressed concerns about potential impacts on the Fed's independence and the economy.

Meanwhile, the dollar and bond yields fell as inflationary pressures and tariffs remain central to economic outlooks. Markets continue to react to these factors, causing wider economic implications.

