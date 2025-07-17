Global Markets React: Powell's Position Sparks Financial Fluctuations

Equity indexes made minor gains on Wednesday after fluctuating throughout the session due to uncertainty surrounding Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's position. Earlier reports suggested President Trump might remove Powell, triggering volatility in stocks and currencies.

Investor sentiment steadied after Trump denied plans to oust Powell, though he criticized the Fed chief, reflecting ongoing tensions. Analysts expressed concerns about potential impacts on the Fed's independence and the economy.

Meanwhile, the dollar and bond yields fell as inflationary pressures and tariffs remain central to economic outlooks. Markets continue to react to these factors, causing wider economic implications.

