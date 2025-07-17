Left Menu

Widespread Support in Odisha for Bandh Protesting Student's Tragic Death

Odisha witnessed a statewide bandh led by opposition parties, protesting the death of a college student who allegedly faced sexual harassment. Thousands joined demonstrations, disrupting daily life, as protestors demanded justice, a proper investigation, and the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister. Arrests have been made, intensifying public outcry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:42 IST
Odisha Congress President Bhakta Charan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Odisha, a statewide bandh led by opposition parties, including the Congress, has garnered strong public support following the tragic death of a college student in Balasore. Thousands of party workers protested across districts, with security forces deployed and petrol pumps closed in the capital, Bhubaneswar.

The death of the 20-year-old student, who allegedly suffered prolonged sexual harassment, sparked widespread demonstrations demanding justice and enhanced safety measures for women. Shops were closed, and traffic was disrupted in numerous areas, causing long jams on key highways such as the Chennai-Kolkata Highway.

The Congress and other opposition figures have united in their call for the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation into the incident. The arrests of Fakir Mohan College's HoD and Principal have further fueled public outrage over the administration's handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

