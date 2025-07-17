Widespread Support in Odisha for Bandh Protesting Student's Tragic Death

In Odisha, a statewide bandh led by opposition parties, including the Congress, has garnered strong public support following the tragic death of a college student in Balasore. Thousands of party workers protested across districts, with security forces deployed and petrol pumps closed in the capital, Bhubaneswar.

The death of the 20-year-old student, who allegedly suffered prolonged sexual harassment, sparked widespread demonstrations demanding justice and enhanced safety measures for women. Shops were closed, and traffic was disrupted in numerous areas, causing long jams on key highways such as the Chennai-Kolkata Highway.

The Congress and other opposition figures have united in their call for the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation into the incident. The arrests of Fakir Mohan College's HoD and Principal have further fueled public outrage over the administration's handling of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)