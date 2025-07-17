Left Menu

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

In Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, a gym trainer is accused of attempting forced religious conversion and inappropriate touching. A 21-year-old woman filed the complaint, leading to the arrest. This incident follows a controversial state proposal for the death penalty in religious conversion cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:44 IST
In-Charge of Adhartal Police Station in Jabalpur, Praveen Kumar Kumre (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh authorities are investigating a case of alleged forced religious conversion and inappropriate touching by a gym trainer in Jabalpur. The city's Adhartal Police Station in-charge, Praveen Kumar Kumre, confirmed that a complaint was filed against the accused, who has now been apprehended.

A 21-year-old woman, employed as a receptionist at the gym, reported that a male trainer from a different community attempted to convert her religion and engaged in inappropriate physical contact during workouts. The police have registered a case under relevant sections following her account.

This comes in the wake of state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's recent announcement on International Women's Day regarding stringent measures, including the death penalty, to curb forced religious conversions in Madhya Pradesh. The state government is adamant about combatting such misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

