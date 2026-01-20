Left Menu

Teen's Arrest Unravels Dark Tale of Assault and Revenge

An 18-year-old, Devraj alias Jaggu, was arrested for stabbing a tutor, Jay Prakash, accused of sexually assaulting his 14-year-old friend. Planning an attack disguised as a robbery, the motive emerged from Prakash's alleged prolonged abuse. Police investigation was pivotal in unraveling this crime, involving surveillance technology and local intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:14 IST
Teen's Arrest Unravels Dark Tale of Assault and Revenge
Devraj
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, an 18-year-old named Devraj, also known as Jaggu, has been apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a tutor, Jay Prakash, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The act, initially masked as a robbery, has uncovered a troubling case of abuse and retribution.

The incident came into the limelight when police were alerted about Prakash being admitted with stab wounds. The investigation relied extensively on technical surveillance and the analysis of 150 CCTV cameras. This technological prowess linked the crime to Devraj and a minor, both conspiring against Prakash.

During interrogation, Devraj admitted to orchestrating the attack after learning of the tutor's abuses toward his friend. Legal actions have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act against Prakash and Devraj. The case highlights the need for vigilance and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India
2
King Salman Resumes Leadership After Hospital Visit

King Salman Resumes Leadership After Hospital Visit

 Global
3
Sports Ministry Under Fire: The AIU's Administrative Setback at University Games

Sports Ministry Under Fire: The AIU's Administrative Setback at University G...

 India
4
Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

Debating Credit Card Practices: A Treasury Perspective

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026