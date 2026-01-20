Teen's Arrest Unravels Dark Tale of Assault and Revenge

In a shocking turn of events, an 18-year-old named Devraj, also known as Jaggu, has been apprehended in connection with the stabbing of a tutor, Jay Prakash, following allegations of sexual misconduct. The act, initially masked as a robbery, has uncovered a troubling case of abuse and retribution.

The incident came into the limelight when police were alerted about Prakash being admitted with stab wounds. The investigation relied extensively on technical surveillance and the analysis of 150 CCTV cameras. This technological prowess linked the crime to Devraj and a minor, both conspiring against Prakash.

During interrogation, Devraj admitted to orchestrating the attack after learning of the tutor's abuses toward his friend. Legal actions have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act against Prakash and Devraj. The case highlights the need for vigilance and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)