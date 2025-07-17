Left Menu

AAP Punjab Revamps District Leadership with Bold New Appointments

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has enhanced its district-level leadership by appointing new officer bearers and a social media team. This move aims to better communicate party policies and government initiatives across the state, coinciding with the launch of the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal' to boost local businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 11:29 IST
Punjab Cabinet meeting (File Photo/@AAPPunjab). Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has bolstered its organizational structure with the appointment of new district-level office bearers. Additionally, the party has formed a social media team, complete with a social media in-charge and secretary at the booth level. Several district media in-charges have also been designated to effectively propagate the party's policies and governmental achievements to the public.

In Jalandhar, Mela Singh Rurka has taken on the role of district media in-charge for the rural areas, while Sanjeev Bhagat assumes the position for Jalandhar Urban. Amritsar appoints Satnam Singh Matharu, and Ludhiana's rural and urban sectors are led by Advocate Gurpreet Singh and Puneet Sahni, respectively.

Patiala sees the likes of Ravinder Pal Singh and Prince Lamba taking charge, with Balkar Bhokra handling Bathinda's media responsibilities. These appointments aim to ensure the party's messages reach every household, enhancing connectivity with constituents.

Paving the way for economic advancement, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP CM Arvind Kejriwal have unveiled the 'Fast Track Punjab Portal,' streamlining business setup processes in the state. Speaking in Mohali, Kejriwal emphasized the portal's unique approach compared to traditional national politics, aiming to lure back former Punjab traders for economic growth.

Highlighting a commitment to fostering a business-friendly climate, Kejriwal called for industrialists to dedicate 90% of their efforts to business development rather than bureaucratic hurdles. This initiative reflects the party's distinct policy direction aimed at transforming Punjab's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

