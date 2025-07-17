Left Menu

Bihar Embraces Free Power: A Historic Move by Nitish Kumar

Bihar's NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar, will provide 125 units of free electricity monthly to every household, starting July 1, 2025. Union Minister Nityanand Rai hailed the decision as transformative for the state’s poor and middle-class families, amid criticism from opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:16 IST
Bihar Embraces Free Power: A Historic Move by Nitish Kumar
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the NDA government in Bihar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced the provision of 125 units of free electricity to every household in the state starting July 1, 2025. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has lauded this policy as a historic decision directly benefiting the poor and middle-class residents of Bihar.

During a conversation with ANI, Rai emphasized that this initiative is an important stride towards the realization of a developed Bihar. He criticized the opposition, particularly the RJD, which he accused of promoting instability and failing to fulfill promises, while asserting that the NDA's persistent efforts are dedicated to the state's development.

The move has sparked political debate, with the RJD arguing that the idea originated from Tejashwi Yadav, who had proposed 200 free units. Conversely, Nitish Kumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to affordable energy, with plans for solar investments to benefit over 1.67 crore families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025