Bihar Embraces Free Power: A Historic Move by Nitish Kumar
Bihar's NDA government, led by Nitish Kumar, will provide 125 units of free electricity monthly to every household, starting July 1, 2025. Union Minister Nityanand Rai hailed the decision as transformative for the state’s poor and middle-class families, amid criticism from opposition parties.
In a significant development, the NDA government in Bihar, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has announced the provision of 125 units of free electricity to every household in the state starting July 1, 2025. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, has lauded this policy as a historic decision directly benefiting the poor and middle-class residents of Bihar.
During a conversation with ANI, Rai emphasized that this initiative is an important stride towards the realization of a developed Bihar. He criticized the opposition, particularly the RJD, which he accused of promoting instability and failing to fulfill promises, while asserting that the NDA's persistent efforts are dedicated to the state's development.
The move has sparked political debate, with the RJD arguing that the idea originated from Tejashwi Yadav, who had proposed 200 free units. Conversely, Nitish Kumar reaffirmed the government's commitment to affordable energy, with plans for solar investments to benefit over 1.67 crore families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
