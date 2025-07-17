Left Menu

Tension in Assam: Police Injured in Clashes During Eviction Drive

Clashes erupted in Assam's Goalpara district, leaving several police officers injured as miscreants attacked during a routine patrol following a recent eviction drive. The incident has escalated tensions, prompting additional security measures. Assam's government remains firm on its efforts to reclaim land and counter illegal infiltration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:33 IST
Tension in Assam: Police Injured in Clashes During Eviction Drive
Police personnels attacked by miscreants in Assam's Goalpara (PhotoANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in Assam's Goalpara district after an attack on police during a routine patrol in the Paikan Reserve Forest area. The security personnel, part of a joint police and forest department team, were targeted by stone-pelting miscreants. The incident follows a major eviction drive aimed at reclaiming encroached lands.

Assam Police Inspector General Akhilesh Kumar Singh confirmed to ANI that several officers, including two who were seriously injured, were hurt in the clash. Retaliatory action by security forces resulted in injuries on the attackers' side as well, he said, noting the subsequent deployment of additional forces to manage the area's tense situation.

This attack coincides with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement of over 119,548 bighas of land cleared of encroachers as part of the state's ongoing crackdown. Sarma accused the Trinamool Congress of misrepresenting his government's actions as anti-Bengali, framing them instead as necessary measures against illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi Muslims, a longstanding issue in Assam.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025