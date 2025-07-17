Left Menu

Green Hydrogen Revolution: Maharashtra's Eco-Friendly Milestone

Hygenco Green Energies has launched Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and oxygen production facility, aiding Sterlite Technologies Ltd.'s Net Zero 2030 target. The project highlights India's industrial decarbonization, with green hydrogen enhancing STL's glass preform manufacturing, marking a transformation in the global optical fibre industry.

Updated: 17-07-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 12:44 IST
  India
  • India

Hygenco Green Energies has unveiled Maharashtra's inaugural green hydrogen and oxygen production facility, located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, marking a pivotal step towards India's sustainable manufacturing sector and industrial decarbonization.

The facility, named 'Project Photon Leap', will provide green hydrogen and oxygen to Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL), helping it to achieve its ambitious Net Zero goal by 2030. This facility solidifies Hygenco's role in pioneering green hydrogen projects, following their successful ventures in Ujjain and Hisar.

Under a long-term agreement, Hygenco will manage the facility, ensuring a dependable supply. The plant incorporates cutting-edge autonomous energy management systems and enhanced safety protocols. STL will become the first optical fibre manufacturer to integrate fully green hydrogen in its processes, setting a new global standard in sustainable manufacturing.

