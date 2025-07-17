Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils Multi-Crore Development Projects Across Bihar and West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch a series of developmental initiatives worth over Rs 12,200 crore in Bihar and West Bengal, focusing on rail, road, rural development, and IT infrastructure. The projects aim to boost regional connectivity, enhance socio-economic growth, and support women's empowerment.

Updated: 17-07-2025 13:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bihar and West Bengal on July 18, where he plans to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 12,200 crore. At Motihari, Bihar, projects valued at over Rs 7,200 crore will be launched, while Durgapur in West Bengal will see initiatives amounting to over Rs 5,000 crore.

These projects will span across sectors such as Rail, Road, Rural Development, Fisheries, and IT. Modi will inaugurate several rail projects, including the Darbhanga-Samastipur and Darbhanga-Narkatiaganj rail line doubling projects. The infrastructure developments are set to improve train operations, promote regional connectivity, and reduce travel time.

In addition to upgrading transportation networks, Modi will inaugurate facilities at the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Darbhanga and Patna, fostering the IT startup ecosystem. Fisheries projects under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana will drive socio-economic growth in Bihar, creating jobs and boosting fish production. The West Bengal visit will see the launch of oil, gas, and clean energy initiatives, including the City Gas Distribution project and pollution control systems in thermal power stations, aiming to ensure sustainable, cleaner production methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

