Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Northern Iraq

A recent wave of drone attacks has hit the oilfields operated by Norwegian energy firm DNO, located in northern Iraq's Zakho Administration area. Last Thursday marked the second attack on the sites in just a week, according to the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism service.

The drone strikes forced DNO to temporarily halt production at the Tawke and Peshkabour oilfields. Although the explosions caused no injuries, the disruptions have considerably impacted oil output in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, reducing it by between 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day, as reported by two energy officials.

DNO has not commented on the situation despite being approached for a statement. These attacks have raised concerns about the security of resources and infrastructure in the region, which borders Turkey and is crucial for the country's energy output.

(With inputs from agencies.)