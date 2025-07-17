Left Menu

Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Northern Iraq

A drone attack targeted an oilfield operated by Norwegian company DNO in northern Iraq's Zakho Administration area. This second attack in a week temporarily suspended production after explosions caused no injuries. The resulting damages have reduced oil output by up to 150,000 barrels per day in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:56 IST
Drone Strikes Disrupt Oil Production in Northern Iraq
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A recent wave of drone attacks has hit the oilfields operated by Norwegian energy firm DNO, located in northern Iraq's Zakho Administration area. Last Thursday marked the second attack on the sites in just a week, according to the Kurdistan region's counter-terrorism service.

The drone strikes forced DNO to temporarily halt production at the Tawke and Peshkabour oilfields. Although the explosions caused no injuries, the disruptions have considerably impacted oil output in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, reducing it by between 140,000 to 150,000 barrels per day, as reported by two energy officials.

DNO has not commented on the situation despite being approached for a statement. These attacks have raised concerns about the security of resources and infrastructure in the region, which borders Turkey and is crucial for the country's energy output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025