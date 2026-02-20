Twin Bomb Incidents Shake Northern District: Police Investigate

A northern district witnessed two bomb explosions on Friday, injuring one person and prompting police investigations.

The first explosion occurred at Central Poyiloor, near Panur, when Shamith Lal, a tipper lorry driver, was injured as a buried bomb detonated around 9 am. The blast happened while workers were digging sand for construction, and Lal stood beside his vehicle at the time.

In the second incident, an unidentified individual hurled a bomb near a temple at Manolikkavu around 4 am. Despite the proximity to a police vehicle, no injuries were reported. Authorities suspect tensions between CPI(M) and RSS workers during the temple festival, leading to heavy police deployment in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)